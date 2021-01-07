Mason City Mayor urges public to engage in civility

MASON CITY, Iowa - After the events in the nation's capitol on Wednesday, one local mayor is calling for all of us to show a spirit of togetherness.

The call for civility came from Mason City Bill Schickel. He posted a video message on the city's Facebook page.

In the video, Mayor Schickel shares the thoughts of Mason City's human rights commissioner. He says to hold conersations with people who you don't agree with and find three things where you are on the same page.

Also, show respect and decency to people with a different point of view and consider what might be for the community as opposed to your personal needs.

The mayor says he's also taking the message to heart.

"Myself, following these guidelines is a new year's resolution for me. I think it would be a great resolution for our community," said Mayor Schickel.

He also says he thinks Mason City residents are doing a good job putting those points into practice.