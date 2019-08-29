Clear

Mason City, Iowa Hawkeye great Jeff Horner announces cancer diagnosis

Jeff Horner, photo courtesy Truman State athletics

The former Iowa Mr. Basketball for Mason City and four-year starter at Iowa is currently the head basketball coach at Truman State in Missouri.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 2:53 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 2:54 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Former Iowa Hawkeye and Mason City great Jeff Horner announced Thursday on social media that he is battling testicular cancer.

Horner said he will begin chemo for 12 weeks at the University of Missouri beginning Sept. 3.

“The next 12 weeks will probably be the toughest time of my life, but the prognosis is a 98% survival rate,” he said. “My support system has been everything I could ask for and more in this situation.
“I want to thank everyone out there for being a shoulder to lean on and in 12 weeks you will see me roaming the sidelines once again.”

