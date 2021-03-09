Mason City IOOF Home resuming indoor visits

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's news that many have likely been waiting for roughly a year now - being able to see loved ones at care facilities. Now, the IOOF Home is allowing in-person visits once again.

Beginning this week, the facility is allowing families to re-connect with family members in person. To facilitate everyone, IOOF is asking that there are no more than two visitors at each time, and no children under the age of 16 are allowed inside at this time. In addition, each visit may not be longer than 30 minutes, and masks must be worn at all times. Visitors will need to have their temperature checked before each visit, and if you are sick, you are asked to postpone your visit to another time.

On the first day of visits, Colleen got the chance to see her daughter Melissa. She appreciates the opportunity to visit with her daughter; while they've been able to visit through outside windows, this is the first time they've been able to see each other in person in about two months.

"I could've cried, but then I would've had to wipe my eyes. She's very special to me. She's my number one girl.

"I love it. I really love it. I think it's one of the best things they've done for us."

To schedule a visit, call the IOOF Home at 641-423-0428.