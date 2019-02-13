Mason City IOOF Home residents receive sweet early Valentine's Day treats

MASON CITY, Iowa - Valentine's Day is just two days away, and residents at Mason City's IOOF Home received something sweet.

Ladies from the Bunker at VFW Post 4868 in Clear Lake to hand out gift bags to veterans, and Mason City Jaycees later handed out cards to residents.

Ronald Rachut is staying at the home as part of his recovery, and appreciates the gestures from those in the community, even with something small that can brighten someone's day.

"It's very easy when someone goes into a nursing home that they get forgotten. But they're still human beings, and they still have those feelings," Rachut said.

"Sad to say we're kinda in a society where too many people think me me me. And for the Jaycees to reach out to other people, I find that very wonderful."