Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City IOOF Home residents receive sweet early Valentine's Day treats

Gift bags and cards were handed out on two separate visits from members of VFW Post 4868 and the Mason City Jaycees on Tuesday

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Valentine's Day is just two days away, and residents at Mason City's IOOF Home received something sweet.

Ladies from the Bunker at VFW Post 4868 in Clear Lake to hand out gift bags to veterans, and Mason City Jaycees later handed out cards to residents.

Ronald Rachut is staying at the home as part of his recovery, and appreciates the gestures from those in the community, even with something small that can brighten someone's day.

"It's very easy when someone goes into a nursing home that they get forgotten. But they're still human beings, and they still have those feelings," Rachut said.

"Sad to say we're kinda in a society where too many people think me me me. And for the Jaycees to reach out to other people, I find that very wonderful."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events