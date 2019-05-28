Clear
Mason City Housing Authority opens new location

Moved after roof collapse at Mohawk Square.

Posted: May 28, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Housing Authority is relocating after roof damaged forced the closure of Mohawk Square.

The Housing Authority has set up an office in the Brick and Tile Building at 103 East State Street, Suite 506. Staff were able to enter Mohawk Square and retrieve some office equipment for daily operations.

The Housing Authority phone number remains 641-421-2711.

