Mason City High School to get new band uniforms

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Marching Mohawks will be getting a new look. The marching band plans on purchasing new band uniforms, with an updated style, reminiscent of the uniforms worn in The Music Man.

The school's current uniforms were originally purchased back in 1999. Most band uniforms are used for 10 to 12 years.

It will cost about $90,000 to buy the new uniforms. Most of the money will come from fundraisers and donations.