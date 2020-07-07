Mason City High School reopening outdoor facilities for public use

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City school district is reopening outdoor high school facilities for community use.

The stadium track, soccer fields, and tennis courts will be reserved for student and athletic use from 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, with the public invited to use them any other time.

Mason City High School is asking community members to stay out of the stands and read and follow the COVID-19 health signs posted. School staff will be following cleaning procedures developed in the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plans.