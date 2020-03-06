Mason City High School pep rally has message of inclusion

MASON CITY, Iowa - Earlier this afternoon at Mason City High School, students held a pep rally with a very different message.

"Our Special Olympians compete in basketball and bowling and dance throughout the year and so this honors all of their accomplishments,” said Paige Braun.

It's an old high school tradition, getting your athletics letter. These students have definitely earned the honor.

Today's pep rally though, had a far more important message. Making sure everyone at the school feels like they fit in.

"People are more alike than they are different and so getting everybody together in an inclusive setting is super cool because they have their unique gifts, just like we have unique gifts,” said Paige Braun.

Paige and Madison Braun are part of the school's best buddies program. 15 special needs students are paired up with a buddy and together they get to do the usual things teenagers love to do in their spare time.

"We hang out every week, usually once a week and we do a lot of things together. She loves movies so we watch movies a lot. We go swimming all the time, which I'm a competitive swimmer, so I love that too,” said Paige Braun.

The twins say they get a great feeling from spending time with their buddies, but more importantly, they are gratified by the impact the friendships have on their classmates.

"When you see the buddies in the hallway, they have just the brightest smiles in the world and those smiles don't leave their faces when we do our activities together and you can just tell how much they want to be involved in things and they want to be included and they deserve to be included too,” said Madison Braun.