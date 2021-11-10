Mason City High School graduate, Kendall Cornick, is named the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year

KIMT News 3 Sports - A Mason City High School graduate received quite the honor yesterday.

Kendall Cornick was named the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year.

"My mouth dropped and I just instantly started crying because I wouldn't have been able to win this award without any of the people or the places or the experiences I've had the last five or six years and I think it was just an immediate sense of gratitude for everything that had come into my life," says Kendall.

Mason City High School graduate Kendall Cornick received the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

She says she could not have done it alone.

She credits her grandpa, parents, coaches, athletic trainer, athletic directors, the school president, and lastly, the ones who took the field with her each day.

"It wasn't just like I won the award. It was like we did it. Auggie softball did it, Auggie did it. All of my teammates are just as deserving of this," says Kendall.

She learned a few things from softball, like how to enjoy the journey.

"Just the importance of having a process-oriented mindset and being way more focused on the process than the outcome," says Kendall.

Now, she is on a new journey - med school at the University of Iowa.

She hopes to give others the same inspiration she received from the special people in her life.

"I just hope that someday in the future I can be that mentor or that leader to young females going into medicine. And I just really hope that then we are able to make the field of medicine a better thing to go into and a better thing for our patients," says Kendall.

She is just the second Division II athlete to receive this award.