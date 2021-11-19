Mason City High School joining new athletic league

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City High School is joining a new athletic league.

The school district announced Friday that Mason City will join 10 other of Iowa’s largest high schools in the new Iowa Alliance Conference, with play starting in the 2022-2023 school year.

The Iowa Alliance Conference will be divided up into two divisions:

 North – Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, and Waterloo East

 South – Des Moines East, Hoover, Lincoln, North, Ottumwa, and Roosevelt

The Mason City Community School District says advantages of the new conference will include:

• More competitive equity between the member high schools

• Greater similarities among the member high schools

• Increased competition and success for greater student participation and engagement

• Increased competition and success in order to hire, support and retain coaches

• Greater flexibility in decision-making and scheduling within a smaller conference

• Maintain historic rivalries between central Iowa high schools

“We are very excited about the new opportunities the IAC will provide for our students and look forward to the growth of the IAC and Mason City High School Athletics and Activities as we move toward the future,” says Tracy Johnson, Mason City High School Activities Director.

Currently, 10 of the 11 schools compete in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. Waterloo East is joining the IAC from the Mississippi Valley Conference.