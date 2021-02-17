Mason City Fire Department selected for risk prevention pilot program

MASON CITY, Iowa - Firefighters across the country, including in our area, put their lives on the line daily to protect us. Now, the National Fire Protection Association is calling on around 250 fire departments nationwide, including Mason City, to help fine tune strategy.

The department is participating in the Community Risk Assessment pilot program, which involves collecting data like infrastructure, demographics and event history, and submitting it to an online dashboard. The dashboard is available to other participating departments, and is shared for the creation of better training and protocols.

Chief Erik Bullinger says the data being collected will be able to help identify what's working for the department, and what can be improved upon.

"We can use that data and work on our risk reduction through risk analysis. The pilot program makes a risk analysis tool for us to use so we can put together a program that helps us come up with fire prevention ideas.

"If we were in an area that had a lot of swift water rescues going on, and we really didn't have a robust training program for that, we can identify that between this time of year and this time of year, these type of calls increase quite a bit, we should do training that revolve around that type of response."

Mason City is one of 8 Iowa fire departments that are participating in the program.