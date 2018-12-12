Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Austin teen found safe Full Story

Mason City Fire Department promotes two new lieutenants

Two firemen receive promotions to lieutenant, one new fireman is sworn in.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:06 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Fire Department promoted two firefighters Tuesday afternoon, and swore in one new fireman.

Firefighters Bob Rush and Gary Akins were promoted to Lieutenant, and Christopher Ward was sworn in as a firefighter and EMT.

Dozens were in attendance for the ceremony at the fire station including Mayor Bill Schickel and City Administrator, Aaron Burnett.

Lieutenant Rush says he is honored to receive this new promotion.

“It’ very humbling,” said Lt. Rush, who has worked for MCFD since Sept. 2001. “I’ve been in the fire service for several years and to finally be rewarded with the promotion – it’s very humbling.”

Mason City Fire Chief, Erik Bullinger, says the receival of the promotions come as a result of their hard work and their character.

“It’s really all about how they showed teamwork here,” said Chief Bullinger. “It’s a big part of the fire service and especially here at Mason City Fire Department, and they showed outstanding work working with others and naturally being a leader for others.

Being promoted to lieutenant comes with new responsibilities such as company level operations and being in charge of shifts when the captain is absent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
An isolated wintry mix will be present late tonight and early Wednesday morning.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota

Image

Bridge Avenue construction plans unveiled

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across North Iowa

Image

Exhibit on race

Image

Farm bill passes

Image

Firemen Receive Promotions

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

Image

NIACC's Hardrict names ICCAC POTW

Image

Drug Court Graduation

Image

Osage volleyball coach steps down

Community Events