Mason City Fire Department promotes two new lieutenants

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Fire Department promoted two firefighters Tuesday afternoon, and swore in one new fireman.

Firefighters Bob Rush and Gary Akins were promoted to Lieutenant, and Christopher Ward was sworn in as a firefighter and EMT.

Dozens were in attendance for the ceremony at the fire station including Mayor Bill Schickel and City Administrator, Aaron Burnett.

Lieutenant Rush says he is honored to receive this new promotion.

“It’ very humbling,” said Lt. Rush, who has worked for MCFD since Sept. 2001. “I’ve been in the fire service for several years and to finally be rewarded with the promotion – it’s very humbling.”

Mason City Fire Chief, Erik Bullinger, says the receival of the promotions come as a result of their hard work and their character.

“It’s really all about how they showed teamwork here,” said Chief Bullinger. “It’s a big part of the fire service and especially here at Mason City Fire Department, and they showed outstanding work working with others and naturally being a leader for others.

Being promoted to lieutenant comes with new responsibilities such as company level operations and being in charge of shifts when the captain is absent.