Mason City Fire Department leasing building to act as second fire station

The city wants to keep their EMS crews separated from the other firefighters in case someone catches coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - First responders are taking extra steps to stay safe from COVID-19.  The Mason City Fire Department is taking an unusual step toward making sure their crews are staying safe.

The city has signed a lease agreement for the building at 221 5th Street SW, which the fire department will use as a second fire station.

The EMS personnel will be stationed at the building during the coronavirus pandemic, to keep them from potentially spreading the disease to the other firefighters.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Chief Erik Bullinger said they are planning on having half of their staff stay at the new facility and keep the ambulances there as well.

Right now, four paramedics per shift will be housed there, with plans for a fifth some time in the future.

"One of the best things we can do is try and isolate our personnel and by doing so, by physically isolating them, we can put them in a different building and that's actually included in the national strategy for pandemics that's given to us by the Homeland Security Council," said Chief Bullinger.

It will cost the city $2,500 a month to rent the building.  

