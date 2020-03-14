Mason City Family YMCA to close for a week

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Family YMCA is temporarily closing as part of the effort to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Y posted a message to its Facebook page Saturday stating it would be shutting down Sunday, March 15, and plans to reopen on Monday, March 23. The Y says this move comes after discussions with Cerro Gordo Public Health and the Mason City school district.

While it is closed, the Mason City Family YMCA will be sanitized and cleaned.

“We understand closing our facility may be inconvenient for you,” writes CEO Heath Hupke. “This is being done out of an abudance of caution and to best protect our members, participants, and staff.”