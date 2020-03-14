Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City Family YMCA to close for a week

Shut down to try and contain any spread of the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Family YMCA is temporarily closing as part of the effort to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Y posted a message to its Facebook page Saturday stating it would be shutting down Sunday, March 15, and plans to reopen on Monday, March 23. The Y says this move comes after discussions with Cerro Gordo Public Health and the Mason City school district.

While it is closed, the Mason City Family YMCA will be sanitized and cleaned.

“We understand closing our facility may be inconvenient for you,” writes CEO Heath Hupke. “This is being done out of an abudance of caution and to best protect our members, participants, and staff.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
A calm weekend before a messy week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Image

Four Daughters

Image

Price Gouging

Image

Montessori school

Community Events