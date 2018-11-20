Mason City Democrat named a House Minority Leader

DES MOINES, Iowa – Sharon Steckman has been selected as an Assistant Minority Leader in the Iowa House of Representatives.

“I’m excited to help lead House Democrats in 2019 and get the Legislature back to focusing on the basics like education and affordable health care for Iowans,” says Steckman. “For the first time in Iowa history, women make up a majority of the House Democratic Caucus and I’m excited to work with the seven new women who are joining us this year.”

The Mason City Democrat will be one of four Assistant Minority leaders.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Mason City at the State Capitol and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to improve the lives of Iowans,” says Steckman, who will be serving her 6th term when the 2019 Legislative Session starts on January 14th.