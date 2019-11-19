Mason City Council approves memorial for Alex Kuhn

MASON CITY, Iowa - In a unanimous vote, the Mason City Council has approved the installation of a memorial that will honor one of their own, the late Alex Kuhn.

Kuhn not only served on the city council, but was a coach and a volunteer. He was known for his love of visiting area schools and reading to the children. Kuhn also suffered from depression. He ended his life in July of 2016.

In 2017, community leaders began raising money for a memorial and over 425 businesses and individuals from all over North Iowa contributed.

The memorial will include a sculpture of Alex reading to his two sons. There will be two adjacent benches for visitors.

Mark Kuhn, father of Alex Kuhn said, "In some ways, this is a form of closure for the Kuhn family, but it could also be for the Mason City community. We'll never forget all of the wonderful things that Alex did in his life."

Construction on the memorial should take place in the Spring of 2020.