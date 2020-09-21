Mason City Community School district considering more in-person instruction

MASON CITY, Iowa - Students could be coming back to class four days a week, instead of two. The Mason City Community School District Board of Education discussed the district's return to learn plan in their meeting on Monday evening.

"The deep cleaning, the mask wearing, the physical distancing. It's working," said Jodi Draper with the school board.

As of Monday, only 6 students out of 3,300 have tested positive. Superintendent Dave Versteeg was quick to add that the county as a whole is doing well.

"We feel really good about the low positive transmission rate in the county. Today it's reported at 4.7%. Last week it was 5.7% on Monday," said Versteeg.

The district is making plans for reintroducing students back into the classroom in phases, possibly beginning on October 5th.

"I do think that we need to do more in school learning for those that want to do that. We still have our hybrid for those that do not," said Draper.

The board praised the district's plan to start on the hybrid model, saying it helped everyone adjust to the new way of doing things.

"I think it was wise to do the hybrid. The biggest reason is for behaviors. People had to learn, including adults, a different behavior as far as what do you do. Do you wear a mask? Do you clean your areas," said board member Katherine Koehler.

Superintendent Versteeg also said online learning would remain an option for families that don't feel comfortable sending their kids to class. Wednesday will still remain a day used for teacher prep.