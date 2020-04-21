Mason City Clinic turning to virtual visits to keep patients safe

MASON CITY, Iowa - It could be the way some doctors' visits are done from here on out. Patients going to their appointments online, instead of in person.

MercyOne North Iowa providers at the Mason City Clinic are doing some of their appointments using telehealth. These online visits are being used mainly for prescription refills or patients who don't need a physical exam.

The purpose is to keep the more vulnerable people from having to head to the office and nedlessly expose themselves to the coronavirus.

Doctor Christopher Adams says virtual visits are another great tool for health care providers to keep their patients healthy during the pandemic.

"We understand that medicine still goes on and people have a lot of medical issues that are still happening and physicians are here for you and we'll both see you in person if you want or obviously for telemedicine. We want to see you and make sure we're keeping you safe," said Dr. Adams.

If you don't happen to have a computer, smartphone or tablet, there's no need to worry. Some appointments can still be done over the phone.

Telehealth visits are done over the Zoom application, which has been rated HIPAA compliant by the federal government. The feds have given the okay for the telehealth visits to be covered by Medicare and Medicaid.