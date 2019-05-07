Mason City City Council to send letter of disapproval to Iowa Utilities Board

Mason City, Iowa- The Mason City City Council put their foot down Tuesday regarding Alliant Energy’s proposed rate hike.

Councilman Will Symonds made the recommendation to send a letter of disapproval to the Iowa Utilities Board. That board is collecting public comments regarding the hikes.

Alliant Energy representatives spoke at the meeting to argue the hikes would only impact a portion of an individual’s bill.

The IUB does have the final say when it comes to the increase.

“If we all send out thought on the increase in to the board then they will act on it,” said Councilman Symonds. Hopefully they don’t approve the increase.”

The board voted 4-1 to send the letter with Councilman Masson abstaining his vote.