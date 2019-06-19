Mason City City Council gives green light for PD to continue with mental health coordinator

MASON CITY, Iowa - The need is apparent, according to Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley.

At Monday’s city council meeting, it was voted on to continue an agreement between the city and county social services for the police department to have a mental health coordinator.

Brinkley said the position has been beneficial, and Councilman Paul Adams said it’s another resource the community has when it comes to dealing with mental health.

“They have a resource to reach out to help them with the issues they’re dealing with,” Adams said.

The vote means the position, which has been around for about a year and a half, will be around for at least three more years.

Brinkley said a large amount of the calls they deal with each day have to do with mental health or substance abuse.

Here are a couple of other noteworthy items from Tuesday’s meeting:

Council has given the OK to the proposal signed by Gatehouse Capital in regards to the River City Renassiance Project.

Increases on all utility rates were officially approved.

A public hearing over the Kraft-Heinz expansion has been moved. No date has been set.