Mason City, Charles City airports get federal grants

WASHINGTON, DC - Two North Iowa airports are getting federal money for safety and infrastructure improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday $1.187 billion in grants for airports around the country. $3.1 million of that is going to the Northeast Iowa Regional Airport in Charles City to reconstruct a taxiway and $360,000 is going to the Mason City Municipal Airport to taxiway lighting.

“This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public,” says U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Airports in the state of Iowa will receive over $8.7 million while Minnesota airports will get $23.6 million. The FAA does not list any grants for the Rochester International Airport.

The money will go to projects like purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.