Mason City Chamber of Commerce thanking members during unprecedented year

MASON CITY, Iowa - Business owners large and small have had to navigate through so much this year. In these challenging times, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce is recognizing its roughly 650 members, and their efforts to pull through this challenging time as part of "Operation Thank You."

Throughout 2020, the Chamber has been directing businesses towards important programs and resources.

"We're the kind of conduit to point people in the right direction, for where to go for some of those resources, and also to get the word out about things they have going on. So if they have promotions, if they're trying to help their fellow neighbors, we're trying to share that with the wider community," membership director Colleen Frein said.

Frein adds that will take more, including action at the legislative level, to get businesses through this difficult time.

"We know that that is an utmost importance to our business members and our community. As we go into the holidays, people need to know if that extra unemployment and resources are going to be there, because this is one of the most challenging times of the pandemic, and we're counting on our lawmakers to help us through this."