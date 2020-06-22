Mason City Chamber of Commerce promoting coronavirus safety program

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to join up with the Mask of Wellness campaign.

The idea was the brainchild of two Iowa doctors, who wanted to make it easier for small businesses to open their doors and keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Businesses and organizations who register for the free program are given signs to download and a huge list of resources for things including sanitization and instructions on mask wearing.

Mason City Chamber of Commerce President Robin Anderson says now is not the time to let our guard down when it comes to the coronavirus.

"Living with COVID is going to be a 27/7 thing. It's not something that we can just do when we're at work. We really need to make sure that we're implementing best practices in our work life but also in our personal life too," she said.

According to Anderson, the chamber has been giving guidance to businesses about dealing with the pandemic and its financial impact, so it was only natural for them to provide some help when it comes to keeping businesses safe as well.

If you are interested in learning more about the Mask of Wellness program, click here.