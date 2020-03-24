Mason City Chamber of Commerce holds webinar with information for businesses

MASON CITY, Iowa - Small businesses are at a crossroads. They want to keep workers on staff at a time of zero income.

Mason City's Chamber of Commerce offered guidance today through a Facebook chat session. A representative from Senator Grassley's office was joined by city administrator Aaron Burnett along with other experts in giving some advice to small businesses.

The biggest tool to help Iowa businesses is a grant being offered, which could range from $5,000 to $25,000 that would help businesses keep staff on payroll.

Chamber President Robin Anderson says they are there to help small proprietors sort though options.

"The big message that we want to get out to the community is we have those resources, when you need them, let us know and we'll get you connected," said Anderson.

The meeting is still available to view on the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.