Mason City Board of Education discussing return to learn plan

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Schools are one step closer to welcoming back students for the 2020-21 school year.

During an informational meeting Monday night, school board members discussed the particulars of the plan, such as matching curriculum to student learning needs and infrastructure, as well as making learning equal for all, and of course health. As the item was up for public comment, Superintendent Dave Versteeg says the public has been voicing their concerns, both during the meeting and throughout the planning process.

"All of the comments the board heard were people who would really not want to see students return to school in person. They were all people who supported online or what's called continous learning in the plan. But that's part of the problem. The decision for what school is going to look like has not been made yet."

As mentioned last week, with school districts across the state working on fine-tuning their return to learn plans, Governor Kim Reynolds made it clear that students who are attending class in-person this year must spend at least half of their education time in the classroom, unless a parent opts them out of it. So what does that mean for districts like Mason City?

"Our hybrid plan, which is the part-time in-person model, lines up well with what the Governor said on Friday."

However, Versteeg says the district is in a bit of a holding pattern right now in regards to how their plan will be enacted come August 24th, and may look different a month from now, as they are waiting on more guidance in order to finalize their plan.

"That's the direction we're headed as of today, but I would probably think it's going to change pretty soon, and will change multiple times before the 24th."

One big concern is regarding about when someone gets sick, and if that would require school closures. Versteeg says the district is waiting on more guidance from the state, which is expected by the first week of September.

"Right now, we're hoping for some specific guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health on how do we close the building in case of a positive test, or if somebody reports ill in the building, what does that look like. What sorts of decisions do we have to make on testing students and/or staff, and/or contact tracing?"

The school board is expected to vote on approving the plan during their August 3rd meeting.