Mason City Board of Education rolling out 'trauma responsive' approach to dealing with behaviors

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Community School District is training its staff and educators to be more 'trauma responsive' when it comes to handling kids who might be having trouble in the classroom.

To sum it up, it means a newer way of dealing with misbehaving students. School staff are trained to de-escalate a situation and then help a student realize why they feel the way they do and develop coping behaviors.

Lincoln Intermediate, Hoover and Harding elementary are using this behavioral strategy and the plan is to expand district wide.

Special education director Heidi Venem says punishments like isolation, restraining, and suspension don't help these children.

"Teachers need to teach new skills and not send kids home and expect them to learn on their own. Consequences and discipline are not instruction. They do not build skills and they do not change behavior," said Venem.

In the schools where the strategy has been rolled out, they have seen a drop in the number of restraints and seclusion of students.