Mason City Arena wins statewide 'People's Choice' award

MASON CITY, Iowa – The people have spoken and they love the new Mason City Arena.

The Iowa League of Cities says the “River City Renaissance Project – Mason City Arena” has won the People’s All-Star Award for 2020. The League held a bracket-style tournament online where people could vote for community projects and Mason City was named the winner.

“This award is a real tribute to the strong community support for the River City Renaissance development and the positive impact it is having on our downtown,” says City Administrator Aaron Burnett. “The new Mason City Arena is an innovative project that is a testament to the progressive steps Mason City is taking and the momentum that is driving the realization of the larger Vision North Iowa plan.”

Programs or projects eligible for an All-Star Community Award include, but weren’t limited to, city service improvements, quality of life enrichment and local government partnerships.