Mason City Arena named one of Iowa's best developments

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Arena has been honored with one of the 2020 “Best Development Awards” from the 1000 Friends of Iowa.

Founded in 1998, 1000 Friends of Iowa promotes responsible land use in local, state, and federal decision making. It presented the arena project with an award in the “Renovated Civic” category for converting a vacant shopping mall space into an ice skating venue.

“The recognition of the Mason City Arena by 1000 Friends of Iowa is truly special because the award embodies the focus of the River City Renaissance,” says City Administrator Aaron Burnett. “This development effort is pushing new density into Mason City’s downtown and creating an attractive walkable area with numerous entertainment and dining options close to newly renovated and newly constructed downtown housing options. The Mason City Arena is transformative for the heart of our community and is bringing new life to once vacant and abandoned buildings. The community’s progressive steps towards sustainable development will continue to drive momentum for many years to come.”

A virtual awards ceremony will be held in January.