Mason City Aquatic Center planning to reopen this summer

MASON CITY, Iowa - For those who have missed going down the water slides or swimming a few laps, there's some good news.

Mason City Parks & Recreation is planning to reopen the aquatic center this summer with a June 1 target date.

Superintendent Brian Pauly notes that the closure of the pool last summer due to the pandemic felt off.

"Running a recreation department and not having a pool last summer, it felt empty. It didn't seem complete."

The decision came as vaccinations increase, along with an increased knowledge of the virus, as well as being outside potentially being a lower risk activity for spread.

"Every month, our department participates in a statewide aquatics meeting. From there, we have people passing down information from the National Pool and Spa Foundation, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and they're really jiving with what's going on."

While the pool typically opens around Memorial Day weekend, Pauly says the extra time will not only allow more time to hire staff, but also for crews to fix up slides and play equipment, as well as inspect underground pipes after the pool sat closed over two winters.

"That gives us a little extra time to figure out if there's something wrong, time to fix it. Sometimes, pipes are very easy to fix, and other times, pipes are under a lot of concrete."

With guests coming back, Pauly says there will be some COVID-19 specific policies, though they have yet to be finalized. However, he adds that cleaning protocols will be enhanced. In addition, he says there will be hour and activity changes.

Because it's an ever changing situation, Pauly advises to follow the Parks & Recreation Department's Facebook page for further updates.