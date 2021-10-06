Mason City Airport holds open house for modernization plans

MASON CITY, Iowa - The growth of passenger traffic at the Mason City Municipal Airport is prompting some changes to the nearly 60 year-old terminal.

The introduction of United Express jet service earlier this year, and the strong growth since then, has prompted the airport's board to look at options to modernize the terminal, which was opened in 1965. During a public open house on Tuesday, proposals shared included either leaving the terminal as is, renovate the current space, or replace it with an entirely new building.

Airport manager David Sims says the terminal needs a facelift.

"The current terminal was designed in the 1960s, before current safety standards, security standards, even the mode of travel we have today. It's not able to efficiently provide service as needed. Just this past sunday, i flew in on a flight myself. the airplane was almost full coming in and almost full leaving, and the terminal was completely packed."

The airport will continue to solicit public feedback, both through their website and future open house events. Any construction or renovation is not expected to start until next fall at the earliest.