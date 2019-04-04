Mason City juvenile facing felony charges related to gang activity

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City juvenile is facing multiple charges related to gang activity after a multi-agency investigation.

The juvenile male has been charged with the following felony crimes in Cerro Gordo County: Gang recruitment, criminal gang participation, provide support for terrorism and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

The alleged crimes happened in November of 2018, according to court documents. The juvenile is accused of soliciting, enticing or intimidating a minor to join a criminal street gang.

He is also accused of “providing material support or resources to a person who commits or attempts to commit terrorism.”

The juvenile has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.