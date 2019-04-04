MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City juvenile is facing multiple charges related to gang activity after a multi-agency investigation.
The juvenile male has been charged with the following felony crimes in Cerro Gordo County: Gang recruitment, criminal gang participation, provide support for terrorism and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
The alleged crimes happened in November of 2018, according to court documents. The juvenile is accused of soliciting, enticing or intimidating a minor to join a criminal street gang.
He is also accused of “providing material support or resources to a person who commits or attempts to commit terrorism.”
The juvenile has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Mason City juvenile facing felony charges related to gang activity
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
- Mason City police say juveniles facing felony charges for Verizon burglary
- Police: Juvenile facing felony charge related to gun threat toward Osage schools
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge for strangulation
- Mason City man and woman facing 4 felony drug charges
- Mason City man facing felony domestic abuse charge