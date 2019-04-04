Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City juvenile facing felony charges related to gang activity

A Mason City juvenile is facing multiple charges related to gang activity after a multi-agency investigation.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:16 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 11:22 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City juvenile is facing multiple charges related to gang activity after a multi-agency investigation.
The juvenile male has been charged with the following felony crimes in Cerro Gordo County: Gang recruitment, criminal gang participation, provide support for terrorism and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
The alleged crimes happened in November of 2018, according to court documents. The juvenile is accused of soliciting, enticing or intimidating a minor to join a criminal street gang.
He is also accused of “providing material support or resources to a person who commits or attempts to commit terrorism.”
The juvenile has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa family thankful for quick work of law enforcement

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

Pannekoeken finds new location near downtown Rochester

Image

Tracking More Rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Image

NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Image

SAW: Alex Folz

Community Events