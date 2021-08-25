Masks strongly encouraged for Thursdays Downtown, Movies in the Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) is implementing new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

RDA says it is strongly recommending, based on updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and in consultation with Olmsted County Public Health Services, masks be worn by everyone attending and participating in Thursdays Downtown and Movies in the Park.

RDA says masking is particularly important when physical distancing is impossible. In addition, vendors are encouraged to sanitize between customers as best as possible. Especially vulnerable people, including unvaccinated and immunocompromised, are being urged to consider not attending Thursdays Downtown or attending between 2 and 4 pm when crowds are reduced, and physical distancing is easier to observe.

“The Rochester Downtown Alliance puts safety of attendees, vendors, partners, volunteers, and event staff as the highest priority. We are implementing new COVID-19 recommendations for Thursdays Downtown going forward as of this week and for our final Movies in the Park Saturday,” says Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “We need everyone’s cooperation in keeping our community safe.”