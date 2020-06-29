Masks required to enter Rochester government buildings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester has officially passed an amendment that requires anyone entering a government building a mask.

Mayo Kim Norton added an amendment to the existing Emergency Declaration. It requires anyone entering a government building to wear a mask.

Councilman Michael Wojcik says he's in full support of the amendment. He'd like to see what he believes are best practices put in place to prevent exposing COVID-19 to the vulnerable population.

He explained, "This shouldn't be a particularly hard position. I've had at least four people that I represent die from COVID-19 so it's not enough to be quiet on this. This is something that yeah, we get it, and we're going to support this and that needs to be coming from all elected officials."

Wojcik says this issue shouldn't be a political one and he'd like to see it go even further.

"As people go indoors, whether it's a city building or a private business, they need to take the steps to have masking done universally." he added. "We can't expose low wage employees to disease just because some people just don't want to take basic steps to protect them."

Wojcik says it should be the responsibility of the individual to provide their own face mask.

During a press conference this afternoon Governor Tim Walz was asked whether he would mandate masks statewide however he did not answer directly.