Masks now required on SMART Transit

AUSTIN, Minn. - You now need to have a face covering when you ride SMART Transit.

The face covering needs to cover your mouth and nose.

SMART Transit says no mask means no ride.

They also ask that you do not ride if you have any symptoms.

This requirement is for all riders in Freeborn, Mower, Steele, and Waseca counties.

The transit operations manager says everyone needs to follow the precautions in order for them to keep running the buses.

"It's important for the community that we keep everyone safe and that we are still able to operate. If we lose a bus driver, we lose a service, so we really need to make sure that people understand that if you are sick, please stay home," says Chris Thompson.

This requirement will go on until further notice.

You can check their Facebook page for updates.