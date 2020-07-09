Masks now required inside Mason City municipal buildings

MASON CITY, Iowa - The next time you come to city hall in Mason City to drop off a utility payment, you will need to have a mask in order to get into the building.

The new rule went into effect on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. It only impacts city owned buildings, like city hall.

There are some exemptions to the rule for eating and drinking, medical reasons and children under 12 won't have to wear one.

All city staff are also required to mask up. City Administrator Aaron Burnett says requiring masks in city facilities is necessary while we are still dealing with the pandemic.

"We're following CDC guidelines. We're following the things that keep people safe and keep employees, keep customers, keep the public safe and keep North Iowa moving forward," said Burnett.

He also said the city government can not issue a city-wide masking ordinance, because the Iowa Attorney General believes individual cities do not have the authority to make that call.

For questions about the mask rule or to obtain a mask for entering a city building, call 641-421-3600.