Masks now recommended in Minnesota for crowded outdoor settings

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is now recommending masks be worn in crowded outdoor settings, as well as indoors.

That recommendation applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people and comes as state health officials report 3,838 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths and as all but four Minnesota counties are listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as seeing either “substantial” or “high” levels of coronavirus transmission. That means the vast majority of counties in the state are seeing 50 or more new COVID cases a week per 100,000 people.

As of August 24, 2021, Minnesota has had 639,059 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 7,775 deaths.