Masks now mandatory for Hy-Vee workers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – All Hy-Vee store and distribution center employees are now required to wear masks or other face coverings at work.

The company says it has provided masks to all employees in its eight-state region and wearing them is mandatory as of Monday to protect both workers and customers from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This follows the grocery store chain installing temporary Plexiglas barriers at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters; putting social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store and one-way directional signage for all aisles; all carts and check stand belts are sanitized between each customer use; and there are special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness and much more.

Hy-Vee is giving another front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. They will get a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3.