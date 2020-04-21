Masks now a must in America's pharmacies

DES MOINES, Iowa – The use of masks is being recommended for anyone in a pharmacy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging everyone entering a pharmacy to wear a face covering, regardless of symptoms. Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians should wear a face mask at all times while in the pharmacy.

The CDC states “Pharmacies play an important role in providing medicines, therapeutics, vaccines, and critical health services to the public. Ensuring continuous function of pharmacies during the COVID-19 pandemic is important.”

The Iowa Pharmacy Association (IPA) also says some preventative services requiring face-to-face encounters will be postponed.

“Over 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a community pharmacy,” says IPA’s Executive Vice President & CEO, Kate Gainer. “Pharmacists are providing essential care and services along with other healthcare professionals and essential workers. Pharmacists will rise to meet the challenge of COVID-19 and continue to serve their patients and their communities.”