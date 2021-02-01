Masks now required on all types of public transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn- If you plan to use public transportation, be prepared to keep the mask on. Starting late Monday evening, no matter what type of public transportation passengers use, they will be required to wear a mask. The rule is part of a new mask mandate the CDC issued on Friday to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and an executive order President Biden signed on Thursday.

In Rochester though, RPT(Rochester Public Transportation) isn't impacted much by the CDC's new mandate. Since April, riders have been required to wear masks to not just stop the spread of the virus but for the safety of themselves and other passengers.

"Safety in public transportation is always the number one concern," said RPT Communications Coordinator Nick Lemmer. "We transport passengers across roadways and we always have to be safety minded."

RPT only requires those ages 5 and up to wear a mask or face covering. The CDC though is requiring everyone ages 2 and up to wear one except for those who are unable due to health problems.

KIMT News 3 asked people in downtown Rochester what they think of the new order.

"I think it's something that is necessary and we should all feel like we can do what we can to get over this pandemic," said rider Charles Lamb.

Other riders are not too fond of the order but are going to follow it.

"It's boring but we don't want COVID," explained Daisy Grousky.

The rule also applies to those waiting in airports, train/subway stations, seaports, and bus terminals. Passengers using rideshare services must also mask up as well.