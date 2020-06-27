Masks not required in Iowa school reopening guidance

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Iowa students prepare to head back to the classroom this fall, it's turning a bit controversial.

New guidance from the Iowa Department of Education is not recommending that everyone be required wear face coverings, leaving it as optional. This is catching some heat from the Iowa State Education Association, the state teacher's union, as well as parents.

Leman Northway is the father of two 4th graders at Northwood-Kensett Elementary School.

"This spring, when they were talking about the schools restarting after Spring Break, I had already decided that my kids weren't going back that first week, and that we were going to reassess after that. And then the schools closed down anyway."

Northway has been dealing with some severe health issues over the last few years, including cancer, is currently undergoing chemotherapy monthly to treat it. He's had conversations with his kids about the seriousness of what it would mean for his health if he came in contact with the virus.

"I'm home with them all the time, so we talk about this often, and they're very cautious about the virus. They know how bad I would fare, and they're very careful about how close they are and what they're doing."

"The kids need to be wearing masks, if they're in close contact with each other. They simply have to. And I know I'm not the only parent who's got health issues, I know I'm not the only one that would die if I they got COVID. I'm not just worried about myself, I'm worried about plenty of other people."

Unless if there is a continued significant decline in cases, he's willing to keep his kids home during the next year. And he's planning to reach out to school administrators to look into options for home-based learning to keep their education going.

"I'll be following the trends on the new cases and deaths and see how that's progressing, and go from there. I really want to have as much information as I can before I make any decisions."

The guidance from the Department of Education also strongly reinforces hand washing practices, provide PPE to those who may have a medium to high risk of exposure, and to keep students who are sick at home. In addition, schools will be allowed to offer school activities beginning Wednesday, July 1.