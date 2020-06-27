Clear

Masks not required in Iowa school reopening guidance

The Iowa Dept. of Education and the Iowa Dept. of Public Health do not recommend wearing masks, though do support the personal choice of wearing one

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 1:46 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Iowa students prepare to head back to the classroom this fall, it's turning a bit controversial.

New guidance from the Iowa Department of Education is not recommending that everyone be required wear face coverings, leaving it as optional. This is catching some heat from the Iowa State Education Association, the state teacher's union, as well as parents.

Leman Northway is the father of two 4th graders at Northwood-Kensett Elementary School. 

"This spring, when they were talking about the schools restarting after Spring Break, I had already decided that my kids weren't going back that first week, and that we were going to reassess after that. And then the schools closed down anyway."

Northway has been dealing with some severe health issues over the last few years, including cancer, is currently undergoing chemotherapy monthly to treat it. He's had conversations with his kids about the seriousness of what it would mean for his health if he came in contact with the virus.

"I'm home with them all the time, so we talk about this often, and they're very cautious about the virus. They know how bad I would fare, and they're very careful about how close they are and what they're doing."

"The kids need to be wearing masks, if they're in close contact with each other. They simply have to. And I know I'm not the only parent who's got health issues, I know I'm not the only one that would die if I they got COVID. I'm not just worried about myself, I'm worried about plenty of other people."

Unless if there is a continued significant decline in cases, he's willing to keep his kids home during the next year. And he's planning to reach out to school administrators to look into options for home-based learning to keep their education going.

"I'll be following the trends on the new cases and deaths and see how that's progressing, and go from there. I really want to have as much information as I can before I make any decisions."

The guidance from the Department of Education also strongly reinforces hand washing practices, provide PPE to those who may have a medium to high risk of exposure, and to keep students who are sick at home. In addition, schools will be allowed to offer school activities beginning Wednesday, July 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34123

Reported Deaths: 1441
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11178758
Ramsey4474217
Stearns214119
Dakota201285
Anoka1961103
Nobles16376
Olmsted94815
Washington92639
Mower8472
Rice7714
Scott6094
Kandiyohi5641
Clay53737
Wright4113
Todd3952
Carver3081
Lyon2842
Blue Earth2812
Sherburne2784
Freeborn2620
Steele2060
Benton2033
Watonwan1750
St. Louis15114
Martin1485
Cottonwood1270
Nicollet11512
Goodhue1098
Winona10715
Pine980
Crow Wing9711
Chisago881
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7935
McLeod750
Polk752
Le Sueur711
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca460
Faribault410
Sibley352
Mille Lacs311
Wabasha290
Rock280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Fillmore230
Brown222
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston160
Pipestone150
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27295

Reported Deaths: 695
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5736171
Woodbury310643
Black Hawk196157
Buena Vista167711
Linn115081
Dallas111529
Marshall99418
Johnson9118
Wapello69228
Pottawattamie65511
Crawford6502
Story5983
Muscatine59743
Scott51510
Dubuque48322
Sioux4350
Tama43329
Louisa35713
Wright3550
Jasper30517
Plymouth2724
Dickinson2322
Warren2212
Washington2179
Hamilton1780
Webster1411
Boone1281
Allamakee1224
Mahaska11616
Clarke1142
Clay1130
Poweshiek1018
Shelby950
Bremer866
Clinton831
Des Moines812
Henry793
Taylor770
Carroll731
Cerro Gordo701
Cedar681
Cherokee680
Franklin680
Emmet660
Monona660
Guthrie644
Hardin580
Benton551
Floyd541
Marion520
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Sac500
Osceola490
Harrison470
Humboldt461
Pocahontas461
Lee441
Buchanan411
Hancock410
Iowa410
Butler402
Clayton383
Lyon370
Davis361
Delaware361
Madison352
Mills320
Calhoun300
Fayette300
Kossuth290
Greene280
Lucas283
Grundy270
Palo Alto240
Winneshiek240
Chickasaw230
Ida210
Jackson210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Winnebago180
Howard170
Union170
Van Buren170
Audubon161
Cass160
Mitchell150
Adair140
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Unassigned90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne70
Fremont60
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

Image

Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Image

Biden wants masks to be mandatory if he wins in November

Image

Couple Talks About Being in an Interracial Marriage

Image

Teaching the Harmful Effects of Discrimination

Image

Sean's Evening Weather 6/26

Image

Remembering Jodi 25 Years Later

Image

Anti-Racist Reform Petition

Image

Fireworks: what's allowed? What's not?

Image

Legalization: More at stake than money

Community Events