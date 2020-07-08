Masks not recommended while exercising

MASON CITY, Iowa - The implementation of new mask rules in our area and elswhere raises a question: should you be wearing a mask while exercising?

According to the World Health Organization - no.

Sweat can make your mask get wet more quickly, which can make it difficult for you to breathe, and promote the growth of microorganisms.

"When the mask gets wet, the recommendation is to change it when it gets wet or when it becomes hard to breathe through or its stretched out and it's not fitting around your face very well."

MercyOne North Iowa infection prevention nurse Kim Overbeck says if it does get to that point, change it out.

"It depends on how you're working or what you're doing. But mostly, if you're wearing it continuously, you need to get rid of it at the end of the day."

If you are looking to work out, the WHO is recommending to maintain your distance from someone at least 1 meter, or 3 ft., away. If you have a medical mask, the WHO says if it's properly worn, it does not cause CO2 intoxication, nor oxygen deficiency. It is advised, however, to make sure it fits properly, and that it's tight enough for you to breathe normally.