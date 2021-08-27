Masks mandated again in Iowa's court system

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court is mandating masks for all people entering court-controlled areas in the state’s 99 counties.

The mask requirement applies no matter a person’s vaccination status or the county’s COVID-19 transmission status. The order states:

“The Iowa Judicial Branch is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts. Accordingly, the supreme court has reviewed the recent revisions to the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission and issues this order regarding face coverings, which replaces the court's May 14, 2021 order.”

The Iowa Supreme Court says it will update this order as conditions change.