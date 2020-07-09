Masks are creating obstacles for deaf and hard of hearing individuals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The deaf, deaf-blind or hard of hearing have always had to strategize when it comes to communicating. But now, face masks are creating even more barriers for them.

KIMT sat down with the Director of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Dan Millikin. Through his interpreter, he explained when people put on a mask, it takes away the ability for a deaf person to read their lips or see facial expressions, which are both major factors in sign language grammar.

Millikin explained more and more companies are responding to these challenges by making clear masks or face shields, which is helpful. However, having patience goes a long way. "To be more sensitive to the needs of communities," explained Millikin. "To provide us more time and patience at minimum to make sure that we're getting communication access."

Millikin told KIMT simple errands, like going to the grocery, store is creating a challenge. So the deaf or hard of hearing are coming up with different gestures to get their communication across to others. "So for us, we have to communicate that through our own creative ways of getting that information across," Millikin explained. "Sometimes it's not an issue, sometimes it becomes more of an issue. It's really based on individuals both on our end and also on the hearing community's end of trying to just be able to communicate."

One thing we as a community can do when interacting with the deaf or hard of hearing is grab a pen and notepad and there are also multiple apps on your phone that can help you communicate as well. For more information about Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, you can visit this link.