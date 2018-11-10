Clear

Masked attackers reported in Austin

Man tells police he was robbed and beaten.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating a report of three masked attackers.

Officers were called to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin around 4 am Wednesday. Police Chief Brian Krueger says a man told them he was walking south after finishing his shift at Quality Pork Processor when he was attacked around 3 am between the skate park and the walking bridge behind the Austin Public Library.

The man says he was struck from behind, fell to the ground, and his wallet was taken by a masked individual. The victim says his wallet was empty and after it was thrown back at him, two masked people began assaulting him.

The victim says he fought off his attackers and escaped to a friend’s house. He described the three masked individuals as short and dressed in dark clothing. The man says he could not determine their age or race.

Police Chief Krueger says there are currently no suspects. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 507-437-9400.

