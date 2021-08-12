Masks required in Albert Lea city offices: 'This is a very serious matter and it's not a political one'

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- If you're planning to run errands next week, you might want to have a mask on you. Beginning Monday, they will be required to enter any of Albert Lea's city facilities, regardless of vaccination status.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 transmission rate is at its highest which is the driving force behind the city enforcing masks in public places including its library, fire station, city hall, and senior center.

"We recently had two cases in one office out of 10 people in the same area test positive for COVID in less than one week," says city manager Ian Rigg, who made the decision. "So we are implementing this policy again to protect our employees and the public."

The two people who tested positive work inside Albert Lea's engineering and development services office. Rigg says the decision to mask up was made after learning about the sudden spread.

"This is a very serious matter and it's not a political one. It is a medical one, which again, we had to shut down access to an office now because of the number of cases that rose in that one office. So we are taking all the precautionary measures we can to prevent any shutdowns or lockdowns within city services."

As of Wednesday, the City of Albert Lea's Facebook page indicates the engineering and development services department will be closed to the public for approximately the next 10 days as employees work from home.