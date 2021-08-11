Mask mandate to start Monday in Albert Lea city buildings

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The wearing of facemasks will be required in all Albert Lea city facilities, starting Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 transmission rate in Freeborn County is “high,” the highest level of transmission. The city says that is why it’s going to mandate the wearing of masks regardless of vaccination status in all city buildings, including City Hall, Public Library, City Garage, Fire Station, Police Station, City Arena, and the Senior Center starting Monday and until further notice.

Freeborn County Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, with one additional hospitalization. The county has had 3,625 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic and 59 cases are still active. 189 Freeborn County residents have been hospitalized by the coronavirus and 36 have been killed so far.

The State of Minnesota reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 10 additional deaths, bringing those totals to 622,216 cases and 7,715 deaths respectively.