Mask mandate going into effect in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Masks are going to be required to enter city buildings in Mason City.

Mayor Bill Schickel made that announcement Wednesday, stating that all city employees will also wear masks whenever they interact with the public. Mayor Schickel says signs on the new policy will be posted in city buildings.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors is also scheduled to consider requiring masks in all county facilities during a special meeting on Thursday.

The Mason City mask mandate comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Cerro Gordo County has increased to 105, with 48 people having recovered and one death. CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says the county currently has 101 people in quarantine because of COVID-19.