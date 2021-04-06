Mask Innovation Challenge was launched to create a more widely used face mask

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We all know face masks can be annoying at times - they fog up your glasses, irritate your skin or hurt your ears. But there could soon be a solution to that. The Biden Administration launched a Mask Innovation Challenge to create new and effective masks that people could find more comfortable and accessible.

Clear masks are becoming more popular, which makes reading lips easier, but the Director of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Dan Millikin, explained through his interpreter he's hoping the challenge will bring a new design that's universally accessible regardless of your hearing range. For example, it will be adaptable and not a one size fits all. "Especially for facial expressions for the deaf community. We do use a lot of facial expressions for facial grammar," he explained. "Also, have it be for a diverse group of people. Some people have wider, some people have narrow faces, wider faces, child designs would be really good."

Millikin told KIMT News 3 their next obstacle is making sure deaf or hard of hearing individuals are getting the correct information when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. "We're in collaboration in developing what we are calling an 'information pamphlet' on vaccine rollout," he explained. "Covid-19 vaccinations, how the vaccines work, what's happening next, who are the priority lists - it's just all the information related to the actual vaccine rollout."

Millikin explained they're also working on a designated vaccine clinic for deaf, deaf-blind and hard of hearing population in Faribault. Nothing is set in stone yet, but they're hoping to get it up and running this month. Minnesota's State Emergency Operations Center just ordered 1,000 new clear masks to be used at the state's designated community test and vaccination sites, which includes Rochester.

Contest participants have until April 21st to submit innovative ideas that would help eliminate common concerns that come with wearing masks while making sure they still protect against COVID-19. Five winners will be chosen to split a $400,000 prize.