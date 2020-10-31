Clear

Maryland upsets Minnesota, 45-44 in overtime

Maryland celebrate after defeating Minnesota during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 45-44 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland celebrate after defeating Minnesota during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 45-44 in overtime. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Gophers lose on missed PAT.

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A back-and-forth game that featured comebacks by both teams, a dozen touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards in offense seemed destined to reach a second overtime before ending abruptly on — of all things — a botched conversion kick.

Minnesota's Brock Walker sent an extra-point try wide right after the potential tying touchdown, giving Maryland a stunning 45-44 comeback victory Friday night.

After the Terrapins rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Joseph Peterino kicked the extra point to give the Terrapins — who came in as 19-point underdogs — a 45-38 lead.

Minnesota answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Seth Green before Walker's extra-point try went awry to end this Big Ten duel and launch a wild celebration by the Terrapins, who jubilantly sprinted across the field, seemingly uncaring that they had no fans with whom they could share the moment.

Never in school history had Maryland won after trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“It feels good to get a win," Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “These players have been through so much. With all the things and adversity this team has faced, its great and rewarding for them to be able to feel what success feels like."

It was a bitter end for the Golden Gophers (0-2), who had turned a 21-7 deficit into a 38-21 lead late in the third quarter.

“We just have to be able to be resilient and develop that thick skin, to be able to take it and swallow it and respond," quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “Because I can guarantee you we will respond.”

Tagovailoa went 26 for 35 for 394 yards and three touchdowns in his second college start. He also ran for 59 yards and two scores to help the Terrapins (1-1) bounce back from a season-opening 43-3 loss to Northwestern.

He became the first Maryland quarterback to throw for 300 yards since Caleb Rowe against Virginia in 2013.

Jake Funk ran for a career-best 221 yards, and Maryland totaled a whopping 675 yards of offense.

“Our team has put in a lot of time, and to win like that on a Friday night, it’s exactly what our team needed," Funk said.

Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 207 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 41 carries for Minnesota, which was bounced from the Top 25 with a season-opening loss to Michigan.

Ibrahim scored twice from the 2-yard-line and twice from the 1. The junior running back needed 96 yards rushing to become the 17th player in Minnesota history to reach 2,000, and he reached that mark by halftime.

In his debut with the Terrapins last week, Tagovailoa tossed three interceptions. The Alabama transfer was much sharper in this one, finding a way to mount enough yardage and points to overcome another miserable performance by the Maryland defense.

FORGIVE AND FORGET

The Golden Gophers did their best to let Walker know that the loss wasn't his fault.

“Brock’s kick didn’t lose us the game," said Morgan, who threw for 189 yards and a score. “He’ll be fine and he’ll be OK. We love Brock and we have his back always.”

Coach P.J. Fleck added: “I just told Brock I love him. I told him, ‘That’s not the reason why we lost this football game.’ There was plenty of opportunity. There was plenty of blame to go around.”

FABULOUS FUNK

Funk averaged a whopping 10.5 yards per carry. After missing most of last season with a torn ACL, the fifth-year senior got the starting job this season after the departure of Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake both left for the NFL draft.

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: The offense had its way against the younger, smaller Terrapins, but Minnesota has a serious problem on defense that must be fixed if the team hopes to be a contender in the Big Ten. Giving up 49 points to Michigan is one thing, but getting torched by an offense that scored only three points against Northwestern is embarrassing.

Maryland: It looks like Tagovailoa could be something special, although it's hard to say at this point in the season whether it's him or that he was facing a horrible defense.

UP NEXT

Minnesota travels to Illinois next Saturday. The Gophers beat the Fighting Illini 40-17 last year.

Maryland visits No. 18 Penn State. The Nittany Lions lead the series 40-2-1 and have outscored the Terps 163-6 over the last three years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 145465

Reported Deaths: 2491
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin36126997
Ramsey14966377
Dakota10420139
Anoka9573156
Washington649074
Stearns647850
Scott366636
Olmsted344930
St. Louis333074
Wright282516
Clay259145
Nobles236818
Blue Earth21367
Carver19167
Sherburne189924
Kandiyohi18695
Rice174210
Mower155318
Winona136219
Crow Wing120822
Chisago11912
Benton109012
Lyon10446
Beltrami9839
Otter Tail9808
Waseca95010
Todd9337
Polk8845
Morrison8529
Steele8173
Itasca80617
Douglas8044
Nicollet78318
Freeborn7275
Goodhue68211
Le Sueur6716
Becker6654
Martin63718
McLeod6294
Isanti6196
Pine5960
Watonwan5854
Carlton5372
Chippewa4893
Mille Lacs47118
Hubbard4695
Cass4385
Wabasha4281
Dodge4200
Pipestone37217
Meeker3703
Rock3665
Brown3653
Roseau3650
Redwood31012
Yellow Medicine3096
Murray3023
Cottonwood2990
Renville28613
Fillmore2840
Wadena2743
Sibley2733
Faribault2580
Houston2492
Kanabec23610
Swift2322
Jackson2261
Pennington2221
Aitkin2142
Unassigned20354
Stevens2001
Lincoln1970
Koochiching1775
Pope1740
Big Stone1671
Marshall1611
Wilkin1484
Lac qui Parle1473
Clearwater1431
Norman1410
Lake1390
Mahnomen1342
Grant1094
Red Lake842
Traverse610
Kittson540
Lake of the Woods471
Cook200

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 124963

Reported Deaths: 1700
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk20019290
Woodbury753099
Linn6256134
Black Hawk6154102
Johnson610731
Dubuque563959
Scott501843
Story416418
Dallas364047
Pottawattamie343145
Sioux259517
Buena Vista231812
Marshall217136
Webster200915
Plymouth176731
Wapello161062
Clinton159028
Muscatine156058
Cerro Gordo154527
Des Moines153911
Crawford140015
Warren13477
Jasper124034
Carroll123113
Henry11495
Marion109211
Lee103412
Tama102138
Delaware84314
Dickinson8159
Wright7781
Boone7659
Mahaska75125
Bremer7459
Jackson7193
Harrison71217
Washington71212
Benton6782
Lyon5868
Clay5684
Louisa54915
Jones5374
Winnebago52719
Clayton5263
Winneshiek5259
Cedar5217
Hardin5187
Buchanan5155
Kossuth5020
Hamilton4945
Poweshiek49411
Floyd47211
Emmet46221
Cass4563
Iowa45610
Mills4403
Cherokee4342
Page4270
Fayette4224
Guthrie42115
Allamakee4189
Sac4174
Butler4163
Shelby4112
Franklin40118
Humboldt3833
Chickasaw3821
Hancock3796
Madison3783
Clarke3633
Grundy3526
Calhoun3374
Palo Alto3352
Osceola3100
Mitchell3021
Howard2889
Monroe27512
Union2725
Jefferson2671
Taylor2632
Appanoose2583
Monona2562
Pocahontas2532
Ida2312
Fremont2172
Lucas2146
Adair2041
Greene1990
Montgomery1977
Davis1954
Van Buren1942
Keokuk1901
Audubon1831
Decatur1700
Wayne1553
Worth1550
Ringgold1042
Adams841
Unassigned90
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking a breezy weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Democrats Respond to Trump Campaign Event

Image

Minnesota Democrats respond to Pres. Trump campaign event

Image

Sports Overtime highlights and scores from Friday

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Have you mailed in your absentee ballot?

Image

Biden supporters gather ahead of Pres. Trump campaign rally

Image

Socially distanced lounge opens up in Rochester

Image

Traffic expected for President Trump's rally

Image

Biden rally in Des Moines

Image

President Trump to speak at RST

Community Events