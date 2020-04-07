Martin Bros. Food Market going to curbside delivery only

MASON CITY, Iowa – Martin Bros. Food Market is changing some things due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Wednesday, stores in both Mason City and Cedar Falls will move to curbside pickup of orders only. The stores will be closed to customer traffic and instead will be taking orders online at martinbrosfoodmarket.com or by phone.
Martin Bros. says shopping assistants will also help customers by walking through the aisles talking with customers and selecting specific items for their needs. All orders will be paid by credit card over the phone, all orders will be placed in the back of the vehicle, and all team members will wear gloves and change them after each delivery.
Store hours will also change to 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Saturday.
